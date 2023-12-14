RUDE AWAKENING: Cocky Florida Burglary Suspect With Long Rap Sheet Freaks Out After He is Informed About No-Nonsense Sheriff

Lake Alfred, Florida – An arrogant burglary suspect with a long rap sheet thought he would get a slap on the wrist for his latest alleged offense. But his attitude quickly shifted after he learned he was taken into custody in a county with one of the toughest sheriffs in Florida.

As Fox News reported, Polk County deputies spotted a stolen Dodge Ram just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. A passenger eventually stopped the vehicle and raced away on foot.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference the driver was identified as 24-year-old Tamari Lucas, a Tampa resident. The passenger remains at large, however.

Lucas snidely commented to law enforcement that he would not be in jail for long because he was arrested in Democrat-run Osceola County. But police had a surprise in store for Lucas: he was going to be taken into custody in conservative Polk County instead.

This caused the felon to freak out.

Oh, my God! Not Grady Judd! Are you f***ing serious?

This really sucks because you guys don’t play around in Polk County!

Fox News notes that Judd is a no-nonsense man with zero tolerance for thugs like Lucas. He is frequently seen at press conferences slamming criminals for their alleged actions.

Residents have awarded his staunch dedication to public safety by electing him five times.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lucas is charged with grand theft motor vehicle, not having a valid driver’s license, two counts of criminal mischief, and fleeing to elude law enforcement. He has a long criminal record, which includes 30 previous felony charges, 12 previous misdemeanor charges, and 19 re-arrest charges.

He has eight total felony convictions.

Fox News reveals that shortly before Lucas’ apprehension, police arrested a 14-year-old youth named Jeremiah Hamm on suspicion of grand theft auto. Judd said police deputies followed a stolen 2000 Nissan pickup truck on Interstate 4 and boxed Hamm in with assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Hamm also has a lengthy rap sheet. He has been arrested for several serious offenses, including robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, grand theft, and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Not surprisingly, Judd had some tough words for both suspects.

These two thieves are running rampant, and they obviously don’t take our criminal justice system seriously. Why is this 14-year-old out at 1:00 in the morning stealing cars and committing burglaries? Where are the adults in his life? We will absolutely hold these two accountable. We are just not going to tolerate this nonsense.

If counties across America had individuals like Grady Judd as sheriff, crime would plummet nationwide. The words of Lucas show just how much criminals fear being held accountable.