The Rock Posts Video of Visit to Pentagon and Shares He’s Working on a Special Task

Movie star and WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visited the Pentagon recently and shared he’s working on an undisclosed task for them.

On Wednesday, Johnson posted a video of himself walking out of the Pentagon with the caption, “Productive meeting in the Pentagon.”

In a separate post on Tuesday, Johnson posted a picture of himself shaking hands with the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Randy George.

In the post, Johnson wrote “Pleasure to meet with you, General, and thank you for welcoming us to DC to meet with you and your fellow Generals. General Deb Kotulich, General Laura Potter, I look forward to working with you and your team on the task at hand.”

The Rock, however, did not specify what the task was and has left it a secret, but it’s suspected his task is to boost recruitment numbers.

BREAKING NEWS: Dwayne The Rock Johnson is currently meeting with some of the military cadre at the Pentagon, this is just days after The Rock’s interview where he confirmed that ‘the parties’ wanted him to run for president. pic.twitter.com/9KdhuxQd83 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 6, 2023

The pictures Johnson posted were from when he visited the Capitol and the Pentagon back in November.

Per Fox News:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met with several senators at the U.S. Capitol and with service members at the Pentagon this week to talk about boosting military recruitment. The Capitol Hill meeting was organized by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and held in Sen. Dick Durbin’s, D-Ill., office. Senators who attended the meeting included Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Todd Young, R-Ind. He also met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to WRC-TV.

The Associated Press previously reported that the Army brought in close to 50,000 recruits in the last fiscal cycle, falling short of their goal of 65,000.