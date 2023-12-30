Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Talks About JFK Jr. in Interview With George Magazine (VIDEO)

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sat down with George Magazine to discuss his candidacy and answer the question of whether his cousin JFK Jr. would have run for president.

George Magazine, which was originally founded by John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1995, went defunct after its founder, JFK Jr., died in a plane crash in 1999.

The magazine has since been revamped by Gene Ho, a photographer who worked with President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Rachel Writeside Blonde, who serves as George’s executive managing editor, discussed JFK Jr. when she asked RFK Jr. if his cousin JFK Jr. would’ve ever run for president.

RFK Jr. responded by saying, “I think it’s possible.”

He continued, “I think he wanted to run not on the Kennedy legacy but he wanted to run because he was capable, he had great ideas, he was interesting, and he was charismatic.”

Kennedy finished his thought by sharing that it was admirable that John didn’t want to run just because of his last name but rather run to make a difference.

WATCH:

President Trump previously stated he believed JFK Jr. could’ve been President, too.

In an interview with Mark Levin, Trump stated, “I got to know John Kennedy very well. John John. Fantastic guy. I think he could’ve been president.”

WATCH:

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft interviewed Robert Kennedy Jr. earlier this year in May where he talked extensively on his father, Robert Kennedy’s assassination and his uncle, John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Robert Jr. believes the CIA was involved.

The Gateway Pundit Interviews Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – Who TELLS ALL on CIA, His Father’s Assassination, and JFK’s Assassination in Historic Interview (VIDEO)

