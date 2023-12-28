RIP – American Comedy Legend Tommy Smothers Passes Away at Age 86

Tommy Smothers, the older half of the ‘Smothers Brothers’ comedy duo has passed away. He was 86 years old.

His younger brother Dick is 84 and announced the news on Wednesday. Tommy apparently battled cancer which eventually claimed his life.

In addition to their own variety show, the Smothers Brothers were a staple of television for decades, appearing on countless comedy shows.

The Hollywood Reporter has details:

Tom Smothers, Comedian, Musician and Scourge of CBS Censors, Dies at 86 Tom Smothers, the countercultural comedy icon admired for the 1960s variety program he created and hosted with his younger brother, Dick, and for the tenacity he displayed in frequent clashes with CBS censors, has died. He was 86. Smothers died Tuesday at his home in Santa Rosa, California, after a battle with cancer, his brother announced in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter by the National Comedy Center. “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick, 84, said. “I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.” The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour ran from February 1967 until April 1969, when the pair were fired after 72 episodes (and with their show in the top 10 and already renewed for a fourth season).

What a loss.

Farewell and thanks to Tommy Smothers (1937-2023), who fought the good fight. https://t.co/u1LXe81eAc #TomSmothers pic.twitter.com/pfJBMM8dz0 — Will McKinley (@willmckinley) December 27, 2023

Rest in peace, sir and thank you for all the laughs.

