RIDICULOUS: Transgender (Bio Male) Cyclists Place 1-2 in Major Women’s Cycling Competition

Transgender cyclists have once again stolen victories in a competition that was originally intended for women in the Illinois State Cyclocross Championship this past weekend.

“Tessa” Johnson, 25 and “Evelyn” Williamson, 30 were declared the 1st and 2nd place winners. The only real woman to place in the top three was Kristin Chalmers.

The two also stole victories back in October during the Cyclocross Cup which also caused at outrage.

New York Post reported:

Two transgender cyclists have once again snagged first and second place at a major women’s competition — with some calling their victories “outrageous” and an “assault” on the rights of biological female riders. Tessa Johnson, 25, took first place in the women’s Single Speed category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships on Sunday, while Evelyn Williamson, 30, placed second. The two — who previously sparked outrage when they took the same positions in the Chicago CycloCross Cup in October — were pictured on the podium with Kristin Chalmers, the sole biological female to medal.

Men took the top two podium spots in the women’s singlespeed category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday. Tessa (Michael) Johnson took and “Evelyn” Williamson took Thanks to @usacycling, men are racing in women’s categories all over the US. pic.twitter.com/AQixz5xWx1 — (@i_heart__bikes) December 4, 2023

Williamson has been racing for about 7 years in women’s cycling with 18 titles.

Many athletes have spoken out against biological males destroying women’s sports.

“Tennis legend Martina Navratilova blasted the riders as “more mediocre male bodies taking podium places from female athletes.” New York Post reported.

According to the Chicago Cup website, they allow transgenders to compete which demonstrates that these competitions are unfair to women. Biological men have an advantage over women, plain and simple.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on past occasions of transgender men competing in women’s sporting events including swimming and “breaking records.”

Lia Thomas, a transgender UPenn swimmer who competed for two full seasons as a man before ‘transitioning’ into a female, shattered women’s records in Akron, Ohio in 2021.

Thomas also finished one of the races 38 seconds ahead of the woman who finished in second place.