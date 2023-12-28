REPORT: Lauren Boebert Dropping Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to Run in 4th District (VIDEO)

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has been facing a tough reelection battle in the state’s 3rd congressional district and in a surprise move has decided to run in a different district.

This decision presents her with a whole different set of challenges.

She will apparently have to go through a primary process against others who want the same job.

RedState reports:

NEW: Lauren Boebert Calls It Quits in Her Colorado District In a surprise move, Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Wednesday evening via Facebook that she will not be running for re-election in Colorado’s third congressional district. The controversial congresswoman was facing an uphill re-election battle and has instead decided to run in the fourth district, which is on the other side of the state. She’s no shoo-in to be the general election candidate there either, with a very crowded primary field awaiting her arrival on the scene. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday night that she is ditching her reelection bid next year in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to run instead in the state’s 4th Congressional District, which is on the other side of the state and is far more favorable to Republicans. Boebert won by just 546 votes last year in the 3rd District, which spans Colorado’s Western Slope into Pueblo and southeastern Colorado. The 4th District is anchored in Douglas County and includes Loveland and the state’s rural Eastern Plains. The 3rd District leans 9 percentage points in Republicans’ favor while the 4th District leans 27 points toward the GOP, according to a nonpartisan analysis of election results from 2016 to 2020 by staffers for the Colorado legislature. Boebert doesn’t have to live in the 4th District to represent it.

Boebert talks about this in the video below:

I wanted to let you, my constituents and supporters, hear directly from me about my plans for the 2024 election cycle and the importance of maintaining a conservative voice for Colorado in Congress as well as keeping our Republican House majority. I cannot put into words how… pic.twitter.com/YY5PHS1EJs — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 28, 2023

Hopefully, this move won’t hurt her chances for reelection.