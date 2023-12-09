REPORT: Donald Trump Is Making ‘Concerted Effort’ to Win Blue State of New Jersey in 2024

Donald Trump is apparently trying to expand his electoral map for 2024 to include the blue state of New Jersey.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched from Democrat to Republican a few years ago, is going to help head up the effort.

They believe that Trump has a chance to win the state, given the many problems the Biden administration has caused for the Garden State.

Breitbart News reports:

Donald Trump Making 'Concerted Effort to Win' in Blue New Jersey Former President Donald Trump is making a "concerted effort to win" in blue New Jersey, with Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) heading up the 2024 effort, Trump announced on Friday, previewing rallies and events in the Garden State as he continues to maintain his status as the runaway frontrunner in the GOP primary race.

Trump posted the following message on Truth Social:

I am pleased to announce that very popular and highly respected Congressman, Jeff Van Drew, will be heading up my New Jersey effort for President. I have known Jeff for a long time and consider him to be one of the best political minds anywhere. He feels, as do I, that because the Biden Administration has been so bad to the Garden State, that we have a very good chance of winning New Jersey. We will put it on our List for Rallies and all other forms of Events, and make a concerted effort to WIN! I spend a great deal of time in New Jersey, love the State, and its people. With what is going on in our Country now, Open and Broken Borders, Record Setting Crime, High Taxes and Regulations, Disrespect of our Military and Vets, the Worst Inflation in 72 years, and a Terrible Economy, we will win New Jersey, and possibly by a lot. Jeff Van Drew will put his Talents on display for all to see. I thank him very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump wouldn’t do this for no reason. The campaign must have internal polling for New Jersey that looks good.