Rep. Mike Collins’ House Office Christmas Display Features Hunter Biden and a Christmas Stocking for His Daughter

Rep. Mike Collins went all out with his House office Christmas display, which features Hunter Biden holding a sign that says “Let it Snow.”

The display also features a stocking for Navy, Hunter Biden’s love child — the only grandchild not to have a stocking in the Biden White House.

WHAT: Emergency Christmas Press Gaggle WHO: Me WHERE: Hallway, 1223 Longworth WHEN: 2:30 PM Sneak peak ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A8gGHx1viI — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 6, 2023

In 2019, members of Congress began decorating the outside of their offices in the Longworth House Office Building — sparking a new annual competition.

“A well-intentioned, yet neighborly holiday one-upmanship ensued and has now escalated into an all out arms race, for which it appears there will be no detente,” local station WUSA 9 reported in 2021.

Congressman Collins definitely knows how to decorate. pic.twitter.com/O2Zjqlzva5 — VISH BURRA ‍☠️ (@VishBurra) December 5, 2023

“We like poking fun at everybody,” Collins said of the decor.

Other decorations included a cutout of Mariah Carey saying all she wants for Christmas is to pass 12 appropriations bills, a bag of coal for Hamas, presents for Joe Biden’s pseudonyms Robert Peters and Robin Ware from Xi Jinping, snowflakes with the names of liberals on them, Santa holding his “naughty list” that included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and much more.

I didn’t know whether to put a star or an angel on top this year, so went with both. pic.twitter.com/4YbIAKhbnS — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 5, 2023

Rep. Collins is not the only one using the festive competition to troll the left.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Arizona Rep. Eli Crane upset Democrat House staffers with his border-themed Christmas decor.

The decor features a snowy brick wall, cute little elves, snowflakes, and festive colored signs reading “BORDER PATROL ELVES ONLY” and “HAVE DOCUMENTS READY.”

A staffer for Democrat Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva posted on X, “Normally Longworth 2nd floor Christmas decorations are a bipartisan and amiable contest. Rep. Eli Crane’s office has the most insensitive, charged and insulting Christmas decor I’ve ever seen in my 5 years on Capitol Hill.”

Normally Longworth 2nd floor Christmas decorations are a bipartisan and amiable contest. Rep. Eli Crane’s office has the most insensitive, charged and insulting Christmas decor I’ve ever seen in my 5 years on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/6NmYz6ERAc — Jason Tufele Carl Johnson (@jasontcjohnson) November 30, 2023

New York Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler’s staffer Andrew Heineman chimed in, “Make that 8 years for me. I’ve never seen a GOP office on the 2nd floor do this.”

Make that 8 years for me. I’ve never seen a GOP office on the 2nd floor do this. https://t.co/w0LdKsrlfx — AndrewHeineman (@drewheineman) November 30, 2023

Rep. Crane discussed the decorations during an appearance on Fox Business last week.

“I just want to say thanks to my staff for doing such a great job with the decorations,” Crane said. “The bottom line I wish that Democrats and their staff were as triggered about all the families and Americans that are having their lives and their families destroyed by fentanyl, MS-13 gang members coming over that southern border and you know the 1.7 million gotaways, 250 individuals on the terror watch list, you can go on and on but what are they concerned about?”

“What triggers them guys are Christmas decorations,” Crane continued. “I’m very proud to be pro-border security, pro-wall and it goes to show how backwards this town is and it’s not a town made up of representatives that actually represents the people of this country and their safety.