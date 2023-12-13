Rep. James Coomer Takes Stand on House Floor Before Crucial Impeachment Inquiry Vote Targeting Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) revealed last Tuesday at a press briefing that a vote is imminent this week to potentially initiate a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

The move comes in response to the White House stonewalling the preliminary impeachment investigation launched by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in September. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the House is running out of time to vote on impeaching Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas before a month long break for the holidays.

On Tuesday, ahead of this crucial vote, the House Republicans released an ‘Impeachment Inquiry Explainer’.

The video features Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) explaining the rationale behind the move, highlighting the corruption and misuse of power by the Biden crime family.

In a video narrated by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, several key points were made, including that the Biden family is running an “influence peddling scheme,” with evidence of millions in payments to the Bidens, including two payments that went directly to Joe Biden; a disturbing WhatsApp message purportedly sent by Hunter Biden to a Chinese executive was highlighted.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Republicans Release Impeachment Inquiry Explainer Ahead of Vote pic.twitter.com/HYAiquVzA5 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 12, 2023

On Wednesday, Kentucky Representative James Coomer took a firm stance as the House prepared to vote on an important resolution concerning the impeachment inquiry targeting Joe Biden. The Representative spoke in support of House Resolution 918, detailing allegations about Joe Biden and his family’s illicit business dealings.

According to Coomer, the investigation by the Oversight Committee has unearthed false statements made by Joe Biden regarding his family’s business conducts, separating his vice-presidential duties from family business and profiting from foreign deals, particularly from China.

With intense scrutiny, Rep. Coomer said that the Biden crime family had formed 20 shell companies and received over $24 million from multiple countries between 2014 and 2019, alleging the involvement of at least ten Biden family members in these transactions.

The financial trail, Rep. Coomer stated, was intricate enough to raise flags with banks, resulting in over 150 suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department. One bank investigator who reviewed Hunter Biden’s transactions with a Chinese company urged a reassessment of their business relationship, hinting at possible financial improprieties.

Coomer further highlighted that significant funds linked to the Chinese Communist Party were funneled to the Bidens shortly after Joe Biden’s vice presidency ended, implying potential gratitude for past favors. He accused the President of attempting to thwart the investigative process by blocking testimony and withholding records from his vice-presidential tenure.

Ahead of a pivotal vote in the House, Rep. Coomer called on his colleagues to support the impeachment inquiry resolution, categorizing Biden’s actions as “lies, corruption, and obstruction.”

