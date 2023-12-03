Rep. Eli Crane Hilariously Trolls Democrat Congressional Staffers With His Office’s ‘Insensitive’ Border-Themed Christmas Decor (VIDEO)

Arizona Rep. Eli Crane is hilariously trolling Democrat congressional staffers with his Capitol Hill office’s border-themed Christmas decor.

In 2019, members of Congress began decorating the outside of their offices in the Longworth House Office Building — sparking a new annual competition.

“A well-intentioned, yet neighborly holiday one-upmanship ensued and has now escalated into an all out arms race, for which it appears there will be no detente,” local station WUSA 9 reported in 2021.

This year, Rep. Crane’s office has become what everyone is talking about.

The decor features a snowy brick wall, cute little elves, snowflakes, and festive colored signs reading “BORDER PATROL ELVES ONLY” and “HAVE DOCUMENTS READY.”

A staffer for Democrat Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva posted on X, “Normally Longworth 2nd floor Christmas decorations are a bipartisan and amiable contest. Rep. Eli Crane’s office has the most insensitive, charged and insulting Christmas decor I’ve ever seen in my 5 years on Capitol Hill.”

New York Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler’s staffer Andrew Heineman chimed in, “Make that 8 years for me. I’ve never seen a GOP office on the 2nd floor do this.”

Aaron Fritschner, a staffer for Virginia Democrat Rep. Don Beyer claimed that Rep. Crane’s decor was offensive according to the Holy Bible.

“In addition to being stupid and in terrible taste, Eli Crane and his staff are showing impressive ignorance of the nativity story. They should read Chapter 2 of the Gospel of Matthew to remind themselves what Christmas is all about,” Fritschner wrote.

Rep. Crane discussed the decorations during an appearance on Fox Business on Friday.

“I just want to say thanks to my staff for doing such a great job with the decorations,” Crane said. “The bottom line I wish that Democrats and their staff were as triggered about all the families and Americans that are having their lives and their families destroyed by fentanyl, MS-13 gang members coming over that southern border and you know the 1.7 million gotaways, 250 individuals on the terror watch list, you can go on and on but what are they concerned about?”

“What triggers them guys are Christmas decorations,” Crane continued. “I’m very proud to be pro-border security, pro-wall and it goes to show how backwards this town is and it’s not a town made up of representatives that actually represents the people of this country and their safety.”