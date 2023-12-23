Rep. Clay Higgins Introduces Bill to Protect Presidential Ballot Integrity, Proposes Disqualifying State Electors if Major Party Nominee is Removed from Ballots

A new bill was introduced in the United States Congress on Friday to ensure the integrity of presidential ballots.

The Presidential Ballot Integrity Act, introduced by Mr. Higgins of Louisiana, seeks to amend Title 3 of the United States Code, specifically the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887, or ECA, is a significant United States federal law that introduced procedures specified in the Constitution of the United States for the counting of electoral votes and resolution of related disputes. The ECA details the process by which the Senate and House of Representatives count electoral votes to confirm the election results for President and Vice President. It plays a crucial role in the final determination of the President and Vice President of the United States.

According to the “Presidential Ballot Integrity Act,” electoral votes from any state that fails to include a candidate nominated by a major political party on its presidential ballot would not be counted. This pivotal addition seeks to ensure all major political party nominees are represented on ballots in every state, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

The proposed bill states, “To amend title 3, United States Code, to include under the Electoral Count Act of 1887 that the vote of an elector of a State shall not be counted if, with respect to the election for President, the State did not include on the ballot in the State a candidate for President who was nominated by a major political party, and for other purposes.”

In an X post, Rep. Higgins wrote, “If any state in our Union blocks the official nominee of a major political party from the Presidential ballot, their electoral slate will not be counted by Congress on the following January 6th.”

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Have a very MAGA Christmas,” the representative concluded.

This legislative effort establishes that the votes of electors from states that exclude nominated candidates from major political parties would be deemed invalid.

This new proposed bill is in response to the unconstitutional ruling made by the far-left Colorado Supreme Court justices.

As Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump was disqualified from the ballot in Colorado in 2024. The Court dubiously cited Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

The state’s high court left room for an appeal. The ruling will go into effect on January 4, 2024.

But one would be mistaken to believe this is the end of Trump’s ballot challenges, and you can partially thank a “Republican” Presidential candidate for this.

According to a database maintained by Lawfare, 16 other states have pending legal challenges to the 45th President’s eligibility for office under the 14th Amendment. Like Colorado, the lawsuits fallaciously claim that Trump is barred because he engaged in an insurrection with his so-called actions during the Capitol Hill protest on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here is the full list:

Alaska Arizona Maine Michigan Nevada New Jersey New Mexico New York Oregon South Carolina Texas Vermont Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

The New York Times reports four of these lawsuits — in Michigan, Oregon, New Jersey, and Wisconsin — have been filed in state courts. Eleven lawsuits — in Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, New York, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming — have been filed in federal district courts.

The paper also notes that while a federal case in Maine fell by the wayside, it still has another challenge to Trump pending.

The Times reveals nine of the active federal cases were brought by John Anthony Castro, a long-shot Republican presidential candidate. He has filed challenges in 27 states regarding Mr. Trump’s eligibility on the ballot under the 14th Amendment over the years, including a case with the Supreme Court.