RAV’s Ben Bergquam Reports on Invasion in Lukeville, Arizona — Hundreds of Fighting-Age Men Invade Daily at This Sector Alone

Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam stopped in Lukeville, Arizona, during his continued coverage of Biden’s historic border invasion.
Since Joe Biden entered the White House, nearly 10 million illegal aliens have entered the US through the open southern border. Record numbers came across in December, less than one year before the 2024 Presidential election, where many of them will probably vote illegally.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) told FOX News recently that Joe Biden has now allowed more illegals into the country than the total population of New Jersey, America’s 11th largest state.
The Gateway Pundit recently reported on the invasion in Lukeville, where hundreds lined up at the border to gain free entry into the United States.
Gateway Pundit Exclusive: Hundreds of Illegals Cross Border in Lukeville, AZ on Christmas Weekend – Aliens Housed in Tents Near Border Before Biden Transports Them Around The Country (VIDEO)
The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke to some of the illegals and filmed many, housed in tents awaiting processing, lying on the floor after traveling from different countries, including Mexico, Mali, Guinea, and India.
Bergquam went to the same spot, where even hordes of military-aged men were being shuffled by Border Patrol agents, likely to the airport so they could reach their final destination.
Migrants from countries around the world, including Senegal, Mauritania, Guinea, and Mexico, told Bergquam they were traveling to places like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Portland, Indiana, New Jersey, Atlanta, Oklahoma, Washington, Pennsylvania, Massachusets, Rhode Island, and Texas. These people are being shuffled into every state across the country to replace the American people.
One alien actually made some good points about the sham elections and corrupt political systems in their countries being manipulated by the UN and other entities, including America. However, he did not explain to Bergquam why they were invading America instead of fixing their own countries.
Another illegal from Guinea asked Bergquam not to record him because he didn’t want to be posted on the internet. Bergquam responded with the truth, telling him, “You broke into our country. You don’t have a right to be in our country, so you don’t have a right to tell me whether I can film you.”
This is all part of the agenda. Biden and the Democrats are replacing whites and conservative Americans with low-skilled, uneducated “refugees” who will vote Democrat when given amnesty. This happened in California and is now happening in Texas, where Latinos now outnumber non-Hispanic whites. It’s also coming to a city near you currently.
BERGQUAM: this is day three of our trip across the border from San Diego to the Gulf of Mexico. Border Patrol Is so frustrated. Breaking news last night in Sonoyta, Mexico, there was a gun battle between the cartels. Six killed, over 20 injured, and it all goes back to what Joe Biden is doing right here in Lukeville, Arizona, allowing this invasion as we have hundreds of fighting-age men that are invading our country because the invitation Joe Biden has sent them. The cartels are warring over that property. They’re making money on every single one of these guys, and you can hear the frustration in Border Patrol’s voice. They want to be able to do their job and right now, they are not. They’re being asked to break their oath because of the traitors in Washington DC. Pray for Border Patrol. Pray for these guys out here on the line. These guys are patriots, and they’re sick of this. It’s time for America to stand up and stop this.
It just gets worse! Back in Lukeville AZ on day three of our trip across the border to show how bad it really is. One day after the cartel battles in Sonoyta, MX left 6 dead and 28 wounded as narco terrorists battle for the human smuggling routes Joe Biden and the open borders… pic.twitter.com/HIGAlXUQVW
— Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) December 31, 2023