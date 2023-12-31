RAV’s Ben Bergquam Reports on Invasion in Lukeville, Arizona — Hundreds of Fighting-Age Men Invade Daily at This Sector Alone

Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam stopped in Lukeville, Arizona, during his continued coverage of Biden’s historic border invasion.

Since Joe Biden entered the White House, nearly 10 million illegal aliens have entered the US through the open southern border. Record numbers came across in December, less than one year before the 2024 Presidential election, where many of them will probably vote illegally.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) told FOX News recently that Joe Biden has now allowed more illegals into the country than the total population of New Jersey, America’s 11th largest state.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on the invasion in Lukeville, where hundreds lined up at the border to gain free entry into the United States.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke to some of the illegals and filmed many, housed in tents awaiting processing, lying on the floor after traveling from different countries, including Mexico, Mali, Guinea, and India.

Bergquam went to the same spot, where even hordes of military-aged men were being shuffled by Border Patrol agents, likely to the airport so they could reach their final destination.

Migrants from countries around the world, including Senegal, Mauritania, Guinea, and Mexico, told Bergquam they were traveling to places like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Portland, Indiana, New Jersey, Atlanta, Oklahoma, Washington, Pennsylvania, Massachusets, Rhode Island, and Texas. These people are being shuffled into every state across the country to replace the American people.

One alien actually made some good points about the sham elections and corrupt political systems in their countries being manipulated by the UN and other entities, including America. However, he did not explain to Bergquam why they were invading America instead of fixing their own countries.

Another illegal from Guinea asked Bergquam not to record him because he didn’t want to be posted on the internet. Bergquam responded with the truth, telling him, “You broke into our country. You don’t have a right to be in our country, so you don’t have a right to tell me whether I can film you.”

This is all part of the agenda. Biden and the Democrats are replacing whites and conservative Americans with low-skilled, uneducated “refugees” who will vote Democrat when given amnesty. This happened in California and is now happening in Texas, where Latinos now outnumber non-Hispanic whites. It’s also coming to a city near you currently.

