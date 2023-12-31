Ramaswamy Vows To Withdraw From Maine Ballot Over Trump Removal, Says Haley and DeSantis are ‘Complicit’ Unless They Do the Same

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to withdraw from the Maine ballot over the attorney general’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy also challenged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and war hawk Nikki Haley to do the same — saying that they are “complicit” if they don’t.

Speaking to reporters, Ramaswamy said, “I stand by my pledge. Any state where Donald Trump is forcibly removed from the ballot in this way, I’ll also remove myself. And I challenge Chris Christie and Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to do the same thing.”

Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to Maine’s top election official ruling Trump ineligible for 2024 primary ballot. “I’m worried for this country” Ramasmwmay reiterated his pledge to remove his own name from the ballots of states Trump has been disqualified from. pic.twitter.com/8Wv31jQLhf — Alex Tabet (@AlexanderTabet) December 29, 2023

Ramaswamy also posted about his promise on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

This is what an *actual* threat to democracy looks like. The system is hellbent on taking this man out, the Constitution be damned.

I stand by my prior pledge to *withdraw* from any state’s ballot that ultimately removes Trump from its ballot. I call on DeSantis, Christie, and… https://t.co/ucpTI7o86K — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 29, 2023

Ramaswamy has also vowed to remove himself from the Colorado ballot if Trump is omitted.

“This cancer in American politics isn’t limited to the Democrats,” Ramaswamy’s post concluded.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY RESPONDS TO DONALD TRUMP BEING TAKEN OFF THE 2024 MAINE BALLOT – “I WILL REMOVE MYSELF” pic.twitter.com/pSX7NJ2Gtg — MAGA Culture (@DonladJTrump24) December 29, 2023

The candidate also reiterated the promise during his campaign stops over the weekend.

‘Open your eyes, people. That’s all I ask,’ Vivek Ramaswamy again backs Donald Trump after Maine blocks Trump from primary ballot#VivekRamaswamy #DonaldTrump #Maine pic.twitter.com/K0ak38BMjx — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 29, 2023

“It’s wrong. I’ve done everything I can. I said I would take my name off the ballots in Colorado or in Maine if they keep him off the ballot. I ask every other Republican to do the same thing because that’s how we protect the GOP primary against election interference,” said Ramaswamy during a campaign event on Saturday. “I’ve done everything I can. The other GOP candidates refused to do it.”

None of the other candidates have volunteered to remove themselves from the ballot to stand against the corruption.