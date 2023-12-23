Radical Liberal Arts Professor at University of Minnesota Calls to “Decolonize” and “Dismantle” US (VIDEO)



Melanie Yazzie (L)

Melanie Yazzie, a professor at the University of Minnesota, called for the U.S. to be ‘decolonized’ during a pro-Palestine event earlier this month.

The professor and other far-left speakers who are anti-capitalists spoke on stage at the university during a “teach-in” with the group Red Nation.

Fox News reported:

A liberal arts professor at the University of Minnesota called for people to “dismantle” and “decolonize” America during a pro-Palestinian event. Earlier this month, University of Minnesota liberal arts professor Melanie Yazzie took the stage with several other speakers as part of the anti-capitalist Native American advocacy group the Red Nation’s “teach-in” on the Israel-Hamas war. During the pro-Palestinian event, Yazzie made several controversial comments, including early on when she said she wanted a takeaway from the event to be that “we’re all indigenous people who come from nations who are under occupation by the United States government.”

“So it’s our responsibility as people who are within the United States to go as hard as possible to decolonize this place, because that will reverberate all across the world,” Yazzie said. “Because the U.S. is the greatest predator empire that has ever existed.” Fox News reported.

“Having the moral authority as the original people of these lands to push back against the violent settler project that is the United States.” Yazzie said.

“I hope you seek to dismantle the United States. I speak as if everybody has this commitment.” Yazzie said.

“Everyone should just be on board with it no questions asked.” Yazzie continued.

Watch:

Ironically, Yazzie has no problem getting a salary from a public university funded by US tax dollars. Apparently dismantling the U.S. still involves making money with U.S currency paid for by US citizens.