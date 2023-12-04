‘Racist Royals’ Scandal: King Charles Scrambles Home To Contain Controversy – Palace May Sue Book Author – MP Wants to Strip Harry and Meghan of Royal Titles

‘How dark will the baby’s skin be?’ – the question that can destroy UK’s Monarchy.

In absolute terms, does the new Royal racism ‘scandal’ over the skin tone of Harry and Meghan’s baby have any importance? Not in the least.

But in practical, everyday terms, does this PR nightmare have the potential to sink the Monarchy once and for all? Absolutely.

King Charles had to hurry back to the UK after several days of indulging in his climate alarmist conspiracies at the COP28 environment summit in Dubai.

Harry and Meghan have already addressed the issue in their interview with Oprah, saying they knew there had been worries among ‘certain royals’ about how dark the skin tone of their baby Archie would be.

It was after the claims made by royal author Omid Scobie in his book Endgame that the issue resurfaced, and in an ‘accident’, the Dutch translation revealed the names of King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, as the ‘culprits’.

“King Charles has flown home to Britain to stage emergency talks with Prince William over how to tackle the royal racism row that has engulfed Buckingham Palace following the publication of new book by author Omid Scobie. Top aides will gather to create a battle plan on how to counter potentially damaging fall-out from the publication of Endgame – which saw two major royals named as having remarked on the potential skin color of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first born Prince Archie prior to his birth.”

All options remain in play, including launching legal action against the author.

“A source close to the Palace told the Sunday Telegraph: ‘Discussions [have been] had and we’ll continue those discussions this week, but not in a crisis talks manner. […] Decisions [will be] made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend’.”

The Palace is also investigating who saw the letters between the King and Meghan Markle, in which the names were allegedly mentioned.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles could be at risk if Conservative MP Bob Seely gets his way.

He wants to adopt laws from the First World War to force the House of Commons to consider turning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into simple Mr. and Mrs.

“Mr. Seely has explained that this ‘nuclear option’ is ‘in support of the monarchy’ and aims to respect the decision of those who no longer want to be royals by removing ‘their titles and privileges’. […] He said: ‘I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest installment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option. […] The Duke and Duchess can be Mr. and Mrs. like the rest of us’ Mr. Seely added.”

The MP’s Amendment to the Deprivation Bill of 1917 would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ‘ancient advisory Privy Council’ to strip a member of the royal family of their titles.

“My aim is simple: if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect – but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life.”

