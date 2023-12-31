Rabbi David Wolpe on the Ivy’s Leagues History of Antisemitism (Video)

The Gateway Pundit reported that prominent Rabbi David Wolpe announced his resignation from Harvard’s antisemitism board after University President Dr. Claudine Gay’s disastrous and embarrassing testimony on Capital Hill.

During her testimony in front of the House Education Committee, Gay failed to condemn students on campus calling for the genocide of Jews.

Wolpe, the only Rabbi on the board, described Gay’s appearance as “painfully inadequate testimony.”

Rabbi Wolpe delivered his message on X, offering a “Hanukkah message” ahead of the Jewish holiday.

1/3 Resigning, a Hanukkah Message: As of today I have resigned from the antisemitism advisory committee at Harvard. Without rehashing all of the obvious reasons that have been endlessly adumbrated online, and with great respect for the members of the committee, the short… — David Wolpe (@RabbiWolpe) December 7, 2023

On Friday, Wolpe wrote an op for The Harvard Crimson, “On the Hatred of Jews.”

Israel is the only country in the world that is routinely and widely targeted for eradication. So is anti-Zionism synonymous with antisemitism? There are exceptions, but the overlap is striking. I have never heard of activists who are angry with China targeting Chinese restaurants in Paris, but when Hamas terrorists were recently arrested in Europe with plans to blow up Jewish institutions, they were not targeting Israel, but Jews. If someone is angry at Israel, they target Jewish synagogues, businesses, and restaurants — anything associated with Jews, anywhere in the world — no matter their relationship to Israel. ******* The energy and outrage Jews generate — making up 0.2 percent of the world population — is oddly disproportionate. Antisemitism is a wild, irrational eruption. ***** Harvard has a long and ignoble history of antisemitism, as Harvard President Claudine Gay said in her remarks to Harvard Hillel in October. It is time to admit it, confront it and overcome it. One can criticize policies without calling for the end to the only homeland Jews have ever known. One can demand a Palestinian state without globalizing the intifada — the term for a protest that previously resulted in over 110 suicide bombings that targeted buses, cafes, and malls. If we cannot learn to argue civilly at Harvard, how can we have hope for the civility of other places in the world? Jews gave the world a precious gift: the idea that each human being is an image of God. I pray that we all remember and honor that gift.

Wolpe appeared on Fox News to discuss Harvard’s “history of antisemitism” and encouraged the university to “admit it, confront it, and overcome it.”

Watch: