Pro-Palestinian Protesters in New York City Vandalize Abe Lincoln Statue with Communist Symbol

by
Palestinian protestors injected more chaos into the lives of New Yorkers on Saturday. Their goal was to prevent shoppers from enjoying their last-minute gift buying on “Super Saturday.”

Millions of people are expected to be shopping throughout the U.S. on Saturday. In New York City the Pro-Hamas crowd vowed there would be “no business as usual” during the “genocide.”

While families were trying to enjoy their Christmas shopping, protestors were in the streets marching, carrying cut-outs of Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu covered in what appeared to be blood.

That’s not all. The Pro-Hamas crowd also vandalized a Lincoln statue with a communist symbol.

Apparently, they want the end of Israel – and communism in America.

But they call MAGA the threat to America?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

