Pro-Hamas White House Staffers Protest Biden’s Support for Israel in Front of White House

Several dozen White House staffers gathered on the public sidewalk in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday evening to protest Joe Biden’s support for Israel in the October 7 war started by Hamas-controlled Gaza. The staffers held a banner that read, “President Biden, your staff demands a ceasefire.” Candles were set on the sidewalk in front of the staffers that spelled out “Ceasefire.”

Many of the staffers (whether intentionally or not) looked like Hamas terrorists dressed all in black except for the keffiyehs wrapped around their masked heads.

A promo graphic for the demonstration was posted Wednesday afternoon along with instructions on how to keep from being identified. Similar instructions were given to pro-Hamas Congressional staffers who held a similar demonstration in front of the Capitol last month.

TONIGHT: Join Biden Harris admin staffers at 6:30pm for a candlelight vigil for Gaza. pic.twitter.com/M0Ivr0wWT8 — Dear White Staffers (@DWS________) December 13, 2023

White House reporters photographed the protest:

Reuters reporter Hümeyra Pamuk:

NOW: Dozens of Biden administration staffers hold a vigil outside the White House, calling for a ceasefire. “The temporary ceasefire ended 13 days ago, and we are horrified to see the full resumption of killings, displacement and bombardment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.” pic.twitter.com/6A7gT90IRV — Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) December 13, 2023

NBC News reporter Gabe Gutierrez:

A group of Biden administration staffers calling for a ceasefire are gathered right now outside the White House pic.twitter.com/RBscQ2ak2N — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) December 13, 2023

CNN report by Camila DeChalus posted in advance of the protest (excerpt):

Political appointees and Biden administration staffers are expected to hold a vigil in front of the White House on Wednesday to call on President Joe Biden to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The vigil is expected to be held in the early evening and several political appointees, administration staffers and civil service career staff are expected to attend. Among those that are expected to attend include Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned from his job in October over disagreement with the Biden administration’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war. …“The temporary ceasefire ended 13 days ago, and we have been horrified to see the full resumption of killings, displacement and bombardment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. A temporary pause to this violence was never enough. We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve an immediate, permanent ceasefire agreement and the return of all hostages,” according to prepared remarks Paul is expected to make at the vigil on behalf of the group. He is also expected to say: “The American people and respected institutions like the United Nations are pleading for a ceasefire, but this administration has yet to listen. We demand President Biden and members of the Cabinet to speak up: Call for a permanent ceasefire, a release of all hostages and an immediate de-escalation now.”

The protest at the White house Wednesday is one more example of the Democratic Party being riven by competing constituencies of pro-Hamas and pro-Israel Democrat voters. Joe Biden has given Israel arms and diplomatic support, but has also put pressure on Israel to restrain its attacks in Gaza and to allow more “humanitarian” aid into Gaza. Israel has said it will not stop fighting until all hostages are freed and Hamas surrenders.

The calls for a ceasefire would leave Hamas in control of Gaza with arms and hostages, a result Israel says is unacceptable.

UPDATE: Complete protest statement in post below. Just half a sentence devoted to the October 7 terror attack by Hamas.