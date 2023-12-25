President Trump Wishes Everyone a Merry Christmas with Uplifting Message About Our Savior Jesus Christ (VIDEO)

President Trump on Sunday delivered a special Christmas message to the American people.

“I would like to wish everyone a happy and joyous and wonderful Christmas season. In this holy time of year, Christians everywhere give thanks to over 2,000 years ago, God sent his only Son into the world to be the Savior of all mankind,” Trump said.

Trump continued, “The birth of Jesus Christ is the true miracle we celebrate each Christmas. He is the ultimate source of our joy, our hope and our sense of peace and good will as we gather with family and loved ones. It is such a great time of the year. This is why we can never stop saying that beautiful, ‘Merry Christmas.’

“This holiday we give thanks for many blessings God has bestowed upon us. We pray for the safety of our men and women in uniform at home and abroad and we ask God to guide us, give us strength and watch over us in this pivotal year ahead. With His help, this time next year, we will be well on our way to making America safer, stronger, greater and more prosperous than ever before.

Trump added, “Once again, Melania and I wish you a very Merry Christmas. God bless you all. May 2024 be the best year of all of our lives.”

God bless President Trump.

