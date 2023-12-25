President Trump Releases Beautiful Christmas Greeting Including the Biblical Story of the Birth of Jesus Christ in Rare Upload on His YouTube Channel

President Donald Trump released a beautiful Christmas greeting to his millions of followers today on YouTube.

President Trump has not posted on his YouTube account in 3 months. He made the exception today on the Christmas Day.

Here is his powerful statement.

President Donald Trump: As the president of the United States it’S my tremendous honor to finally wish America and the world a very Merry Christmas.

For Christians, this is a holy season, the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

More than 2000 years ago, the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary. He said, “Do not be afraid. You have found favor with God.” The angel told her that she would give birth to a baby boy, Jesus who would be called the Son of the Most High. Nine months later, Christ was born in the town of Bethlehem. The Son of God came into the world in a humble stable.

Whatever our beliefs, we know that the birth of Jesus Christ and the story of this incredible life forever changed the course of human history. There’s hardly an aspect of our lives today that his life has not touched. Art, music, culture, law and our respect for the sacred dignity of every person everywhere in the world.

At Christmas, we give thanks to God and that God sent his only Son to die for us and to offer everlasting peace to all humanity. And we recognize that the real spirit of Christmas is not what we have, it’s about who we are. Each one of us is a child of God. That is the true source of joy.

This time of the year that is what makes every Christmas merry. Above all, during the sacred season, our souls are full of thanks and praise for Almighty God for sending us Christ His Son to redeem the world.

Tonight, we ask that God will continue to bless this nation and we pray that he will grant every American family a Christmas season full of joy, hope and peace.