President Trump at Rally in Durham, New Hampshire: “Joe Biden, He is Truly The Worst and Most Incompetent and Most Corrupt President in the History of Our Country”

President Trump was in Durham, New Hampshire, for a rally on Saturday, delivering a speech to a very energetic crowd. He strongly criticized the Biden regime for corruption and incompetence.

Newsmax reported:

Denouncing President Joe Biden unleashing “hell” on America, former President Donald Trump hailed “what a difference a president can make; it really does make a difference.” “Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual,” Trump told his Durham, New Hampshire, campaign rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. “He is truly the worst, most incompetent, and most corrupt president in the history of our country. “But with your vote in this election, together we’re going to save America and we’re going to bring our country back from hell. It’s in hell. In hell. Not one thing has gotten better under crooked Joe Biden.”

“Our border has been erased. We have no border any longer,” Trump said.

“The world is going up in flames while you suffer the ravages of inflation, and your buying power goes down to levels never seen before.” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump compared inflation during his presidency to inflation during the Biden years.

“Since Joe Biden took over, we have a three-year inflation rate of over 20 percent. Under my leadership, inflation was non-existent. We had gasoline at $1.87 a gallon.” Trump continued.

Watch:

He continued to offer real hope to the American people.

“The next economic boom will begin the instant the world knows that crooked Joe Biden is gone and Donald J. Trump has won four more years as President of the United States.”

Watch:

This will be the most important election in the Nation’s history.