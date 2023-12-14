President Trump Cheered on in Coralville, Iowa: “This Nation Belongs to You. This is Your Home, This is Your Heritage, and Your American Liberty is Your God Given Right”

The always amazing President Trump was in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday night, speaking to a group of American patriots.

In these trying times, it is inspiring to see Trump giving hope to so many Americans across the nation.

“This nation belongs to YOU. This is your home, this is your heritage, and your American liberty is your God-given right.” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump also said that the same kind of patriots who built the U.S. are the same kind that will save it, too.

“Three years ago we were a great nation, and we will soon be a great nation again. It was the hard-working patriots like you who built this country, and it is the hard-working patriots like you who are going to save our country.” Trump said.

Watch:

As President Trump ended his speech, he gave hope to the people.

“The great silent majority is rising like never before and under our leadership the forgotten men and women will be forgotten no longer.” Trump said.

“One glorious nation under God and together we will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again, we will make America great again. We will love our country, we will take care of our country.” Trump continued.

Watch:

2024 will be one of the most critical elections in our Nation’s history.

 

