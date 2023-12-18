Pope Francis’ Approval of Priest’s Blessings for Gay Couples: Sensible Move or Radical, Divisive Push?

Globalist Pope Francis, while publicly planning his own funeral, continues bent on remaking the church through his own ‘peculiar’ interpretation of dogma and doctrine.

After the controversial Synod, and after retaliating against US Conservative prelates who opposed him, Francis continues implementing very divisive doctrines that are sure to send shockwaves through the Catholic world.

The newest controversial decision by the Argentine Pope formally approves and authorizes priests ‘to bless same-sex couples’.

It stands to reason from the standpoint of their human dignity, gay people are indistinguishable from straight ones – no one disputes that.

However, many Catholics see this move as another instance where Francis is chipping away at the 2,000-year-old doctrine in a bid to modernize and may move the Church closer to infiltration of LGBT activism.

The new document implements a radical change in Vatican policy. People seeking God’s love and mercy, it states, shouldn’t be subject to ‘an exhaustive moral analysis’ to receive it.

The document elaborates on a letter Francis sent to two conservative cardinals in October.

Associated Press reported:

“The new document repeats that rationale and elaborates on [the earlier letter], reaffirming that marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman. And it stresses that blessings should not be conferred at the same time as a civil union, using set rituals or even with the clothing and gestures that belong in a wedding.

But it says requests for such blessings should not be denied full stop. It offers an extensive definition of the term ‘blessing’ in Scripture to insist that people seeking a transcendent relationship with God and looking for his love and mercy should not be subject to ‘an exhaustive moral analysis’ as a precondition for receiving it.

‘Ultimately, a blessing offers people a means to increase their trust in God’, the document said. ‘The request for a blessing, thus, expresses and nurtures openness to the transcendence, mercy, and closeness to God in a thousand concrete circumstances of life, which is no small thing in the world in which we live aaIt is a seed of the Holy Spirit that must be nurtured, not hindered’.”

The Vatican said the church must not use ‘narcissistic and authoritarian elitism whereby instead of evangelizing, one analyzes and classifies others, and instead of opening the door to grace, one exhausts his or her energies in inspecting and verifying’.

People in ‘irregular’ unions — gay or straight — are in a state of sin, says the document.

But that ‘shouldn’t deprive them of God’s love or mercy.’

Reuters reported:

“[The document] said priests should decide on a case-by-case basis and “should not prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing”.

The pope hinted that an official change was in the works in October in response to questions put forward by five conservative cardinals at the start of a synod of bishops at the Vatican.

While the response in October was more nuanced, Monday’s eight-page document, whose subtitle is “On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings”, spelled out specific situations. An 11-page section was titled ‘Blessings of Couples in Irregular Situations and of Couples of the Same sex’.”

