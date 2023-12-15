POLL: Donald Trump Leading Biden in Seven Swing States Heading Into 2024

Donald Trump is now leading Joe Biden in seven swing states, according to new polling from Bloomberg News/Morning Consult.

Republican voters have become skeptical of polling in recent years and for good reasons, but this is a sign that things are moving in the right direction for Trump.

Democrats and the media are clearly worried about this trend, which is why their anti-Trump rhetoric keeps getting more crazy.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Donald Trump Trounces Joe Biden in 7 Swing States Heading into Election Year Former President Donald Trump has the edge over President Joe Biden in seven crucial swing states in hypothetical match-ups with the 2024 general election less than a year away, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll. The poll, released on Thursday, shows Trump leading Biden in head-to-head races and in deeper fields in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. However, some of the advantages are within the margin of error. Trump won six of these seven states in 2016, propelling him to the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton, but in 2020, Biden carried six of these states in his victory over Trump. These states will decide the 2024 election, and Trump’s early strength in them is cause for concern for Democrats and Biden, whose approval rating registers at historic lows in other recent polling. Biden “is making no gains among groups he is going to need to pull off a victory next year,” Morning Consult Politics Analyst Eli Yokley told Bloomberg.

See more numbers below:

New Bloomberg/MC poll of Trump-Biden matchup in swing states: Arizona: Trump +4

Georgia: Trump +6

Michigan: Trump +4

Nevada: Trump +3

North Carolina: Trump +9

Pennsylvania: Trump +2

Wisconsin: Trump +4https://t.co/V4Aoswsz0W — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 14, 2023

If Trump’s polling numbers continue to improve, expect the insanity of Democrats and the media to increase as well.