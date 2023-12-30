Police Searching for Colorado Mother Believed to Have Killed Her Two Children Just Before Christmas

Police have issued an arrest warrant and are searching for a Colorado mother who is believed to have killed her two young children less than a week before Christmas.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, is wanted by the Colorado Springs police on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, child abuse, and assault.

On December 19, police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a burglary and found a nine-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy — both dead.

NBC News reports, “The victims’ mother, Singler, and another daughter, 11, were taken to the hospital.”

Singler was ordered by a court to hand the children over to their father and the exchange was scheduled to happen the day after their deaths.

NEW: Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado Springs mother on the run for allegedly killing two of her children, was ordered by a judge to hand them over to her ex-husband the day after they were found dead. The attached court record is from a 4-year child custody battle. @KRDO_13 pic.twitter.com/YsSybz2zQz — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) December 30, 2023

“As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded,” according to the police statement obtained by NBC.

The 9-1-1 call came from inside the home, but police have not revealed who made it.

Singler was last seen on Saturday, but police have been unable to locate her since.

“The missing mother and her estranged husband have been locked in a years-long divorce case that’s included one parent accusing the other of brandishing a knife, court consideration of polygraph testing and visitation exchanges at police stations, according to court records,” the report says.

Police and the FBI are searching for a Colorado mother who is suspected of killing two of her children and injuring a third. Kimberlee Singler (35) lied about a burglary at her home to throw off law enforcement in Colorado Springs. She has been gone since December 23rd. #Manhunt pic.twitter.com/5u6OAIXY42 — Rose (@901Lulu) December 29, 2023

The 11-year-old girl is reportedly “safe” and not with her mother or father.

It is believed that Singler has left the Colorado Springs area.

“She could be anywhere,” Colorado Springs police spokesperson Ira Cronin said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.