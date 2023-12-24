Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Praises Jesus Christ After Stellar Performance (VIDEO)

Following a commanding win over division rivals Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph didn’t just land in the headlines for his near-perfect on-field performance.

In a heartfelt postgame interview, Rudolph extended his thanks to a higher power for his journey back to the spotlight as the Steelers’ starting QB.

Leading his team to a decisive 34-11 victory at home in Week 16, Rudolph’s showing was one for the history books.

Completing 17 of 27 attempts for a stunning 290 yards and two touchdowns, Rudolph demonstrated poise and precision that drove the Steelers toward reclaiming their season and playoff hopes.

CBS Sports reported.

Pittsburgh dominated in all three facets. It started, though, with Rudolph, who on Saturday night became the first Steelers quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger to throw for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns in a game. Rudolph took chances early and often, which was one of the reasons for his and the offense’s success. An example occurred late in the first half. Instead of sitting on a 21-0 lead, Rudolph hit Pickens deep for 44 yards that set up a field goal, increasing Pittsburgh’s lead at intermission. It was also a great night for Pickens, who went over 1,000 yards for the season after catching four passes for 195 yards. Pickens feasted off of one-on-one coverage all night. Pittsburgh’s offense parlayed its defense’s three turnovers into 17 points. Speaking of the Steelers’ defense, the unit confused Browning by playing zone coverage instead of their usual man. The Steelers’ defense received solid efforts from linebackers (Rowe and inside linebacker Myles Jack) and from their stars in Peterson and outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt picked up his league-leading 17th sack, while Highsmith had a sack and a pick that set up the game’s final points on a Chris Boswell field goal.

In a moment of personal reflection amid the team’s win, Rudolph shared a heartfelt acknowledgment that went beyond the realm of football.

“I want to say I’m so thankful to my creator, Jesus Christ, for giving me the opportunity to play this game, carrying me through the dark times, and getting me back here for this special moment,” said Rudolph.

WATCH:

Nice interview after game with Mason Rudolph as they’re playing Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer for him and Great LB Alex Highsmith! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/RNdpwcvUW2 — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) December 24, 2023

At the post-game presser, Rudolph expressed his gratitude towards God, attributing the orchestration of events and the team’s impressive performance to divine blessing.

I’m just grateful to be back on the team this year and to have an opportunity to play a game. That’s all you can ever ask for. I’m thankful to God for orchestrating it the way He did, and for blessing me and us with a great performance. It’s just special,” he said.

“…Just so thankful to God for throwing me a bone and giving me an opportunity to play. And I got my family here and celebrating Christmas, so it’ll be a fun time,” he added.

His acknowledgment of faith isn’t new. Rudolph has consistently credited his Christian faith as a cornerstone of his personal and professional life, saying in the past, “I passionately pursue Christ because I want to be a witness for Him and use this platform to impact our community.”