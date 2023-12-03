Fox News Board Member Paul Ryan is Working to Get Endorsements for Neocon Nikki Haley

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is reportedly working overtime trying to drum up endorsements for Nikki Haley, the darling of the Military Industrial Complex.

While flying from Canada to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday morning, Ryan was spotted texting Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and pressuring him to endorse Haley.

According to Politico Playbook, Ryan texted Gallagher saying, “I think now is the time for a guy like you to endorse.”

Ryan added, “Plus, Her foreign policy/world views track closest to yours. She brings the most excitement. I like Ron, but don’t think he is the growth stock Niki [sic] is. Just following up per our talk [in] September. Go Packers!”

Photographs of the text exchange were reviewed and confirmed by Politico.

A spokesperson for the representative told the outlet, “As Congressman Gallagher has repeatedly said, he has no intention to endorse any candidate at this time.”

Ryan, a Fox News board member, has called himself a “Never Again Trumper.”

Trump has not been shy about his disapproval of Ryan, either.

Trump: “The Republican Party was ruled by freaks, neocons, open border zealots and fools. We’re never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush.” pic.twitter.com/tA4h6lgExj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2023

While speaking at CPAC earlier this year, Trump said, “When we started this journey, a journey like there has never been before, there’s never been anything like this, we had a republican party that was ruled by freaks, Neocons, globalists, open borders, zealots and fools, but we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush.”

Trump is currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination by a landslide, with DeSantis and Haley battling for second place.