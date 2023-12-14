Patrick Byrne Pledges $500,000 Match to January 6 Legal Fund!  We Need Your Help to Reach the Goal.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the good news from the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

SCOTUS will hear Fischer vs. United States, the lawsuit questioning the unconstitutional 1512(c)(2) charges used by the Biden Department of Justice to abuse and punish January 6 protesters who came to Washington DC to protest the stolen 2020 election.

The case involves three j6 defendants: Jake Lang, who we have reported on extensively here at The Gateway Pundit, Garret Miller, who pleaded guilty to 11 other criminal charges and was sentenced in February, and Joseph Fischer, who, like Lang, continues to await trial.

Tuesday night, before the Supreme Court news, the CEO of Overstock.com, Patrick Byrne, pledged the largest donation to the Jan 6ers yet during an appearance on Jake Lang’s Political Prisoner Podcast.

Byrne has pledged a matching gift of $500,000, IF AND ONLY IF, the J6Legal.org GiveSendGo reaches a $500,000 goal by Sunday at the stroke of midnight.

The fund currently stands at approximately $300,000 – so the goal is in sight for a Christmas miracle.

Listen: