‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead in Car

Actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, was found dead inside his car in South Korea on Wednesday.

Sun-kyun was 48 at the time of his death, and South Korean authorities have presumed his death to be a suicide.

In the months leading up to his tragic death, Lee was questioned by Incheon police three times over his alleged drug use.

His death is still under investigation by forensic investigators, and no further details have been released regarding his death.

Lee Sun-kyun, known for the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has died at the age of 48. https://t.co/mFMFzqXQcs pic.twitter.com/L6DaiZcoEL — IGN (@IGN) December 27, 2023

Per AP:

Lee Sun-kyun, a popular South Korean actor best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” was found dead in a car in Seoul on Wednesday, authorities said, after weeks of an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use. Police and emergency officers initially found Lee in what they believed was an unconscious state in the car parked on a street in northern Seoul. Emergency officers later confirmed he was dead, according to Seoul’s Seongbuk police station. Police had been searching for Lee, 48, after receiving a report that he was missing. They refused to provide further details including whether they had determined Lee killed himself. But South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency said that Lee’s family earlier Wednesday reported to police that he left home after leaving a message similar to a suicide note.

Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in ‘Parasite’, has sadly passed away at the age of 48 in an apparent suicide. pic.twitter.com/ilbXWr9uim — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 27, 2023

In 2019, Lee won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning film Parasite.