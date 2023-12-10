OOPS! Fossil Fuel Banning Governor Gretchen Whitmer Posts Video of Herself Cooking on Her GAS STOVE

In late November, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that essentially bans fossil fuels in the state by the year 2040.

This week, she posted a video of herself on Twitter/X, cooking in her kitchen, and she has a gas stove. What a shock.

Rules for thee, but not for me!

Here’s a news video making a big deal about the law Whitmer signed in November.

BREAKING: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to completely eliminate the state's fossil fuel industry and transition entirely to green energy by 2040. It also gives the state authority to override local decisions blocking wind and solar projects at the expense… pic.twitter.com/c1QPde4iKM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 28, 2023

And here’s the video she just posted on X.

Got a crowd coming in for the holidays? This recipe is a fan favorite for my family. Don't forget the Michigan-made maple syrup! Or the chocolate chips if you're like my daughters pic.twitter.com/msPID63Oh0 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) December 8, 2023

People noticed it immediately.

Oh look…. Gas Stove pic.twitter.com/eqY9gMlQYb — Jax Verza (@Orso_Dino) December 8, 2023

Yeah, that person in front of the $10k+ gas stove, signed a bill removing your gas stove… think she is going to step up and remove hers first? Or at all? This is an evil person. — Robert Berryman (@TBerryman301) December 8, 2023

Governor Whitmer is all for #PoorMichiganForcedGreenLiving. So, how does a gas stove for thee + an electric one for me = carbon-free? pic.twitter.com/54DV79p6cY — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) December 9, 2023

The rules that these liberal authoritarians create are meant for you, not them.