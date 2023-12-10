OOPS! Fossil Fuel Banning Governor Gretchen Whitmer Posts Video of Herself Cooking on Her GAS STOVE

by

In late November, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that essentially bans fossil fuels in the state by the year 2040.

This week, she posted a video of herself on Twitter/X, cooking in her kitchen, and she has a gas stove. What a shock.

Rules for thee, but not for me!

Here’s a news video making a big deal about the law Whitmer signed in November.

And here’s the video she just posted on X.

People noticed it immediately.

The rules that these liberal authoritarians create are meant for you, not them.

Mike LaChance

