OMG: Democrat Staffer CAUGHT Filming GAY SEX Tape in Senate Hearing Room | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: SICK: Democrat Senate Staffer Caught Having Graphic Sex with Older “Bear” Partner in Capitol Office Building (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

STORY 2: “‘I Told You” — Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn Reacts to Capitol’s Gay Sex Scandal Following His Previous Revelations About D.C. Orgies

STORY 3: Dem Senator Cardin’s Words Come Back to Haunt Him After Staffer Fired Following Gay Porn Scandal

STORY 4: Steve Bannon Thinks Trump Will Pick Female VP, Names Intriguing Options (VIDEO)

STORY 5: Former Rep. George Santos Hints There Are “Cages” Inside of House Office Buildings

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.