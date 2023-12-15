NY GOP Picks Mazi Melesa Pilip – a Registered Democrat – to Succeed Conservative George Santos to Represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District

New York Republicans chose Mazi Melesa Pilip to succeed George Santos in the US Congress.

In an unprecedented move, Congressional Republicans removed Santos from Congress after he was accused of a crime – Something Democrats would never think of doing.

Pilip will face former Rep. Tom Suozzi who is the Democrat Party’s candidate.

Mazi Pilip has been enrolled as Democrat since 2012 and served in the Israeli Defense Forces as an Ethiopian-born Jew who fled to Israel as a child.

Pilip’s political career has been short so far. She first won election to the Nassau County legislature in 2021 and won reelection last month. Although Pilip was elected on the Republican line, she is a registered Democrat, according to reporting from The New York Times. A spokesperson for the Nassau County Republican Party did not immediately return a request for comment. New York GOP Chairman Ed Cox declined to comment. The Republican Jewish Coalition, the largest GOP-aligned Jewish political organization, endorsed Pilip’s candidacy on Thursday.

George Santos was a conservative voter with 100% rating from from Heritage Action.

Evidently, George Santos was too conservative for the New York GOP.