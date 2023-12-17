Clueless Nikki Haley Slams President Trump on ABC – Says He Had ‘The Opportunity to Stop’ Capitol Riot But Had the Wrong “Tone” – And Chaos Follows Trump

by

Clueless Nikki Haley was out bashing President Trump again today.

On Sunday, Nikki Haley went on ABC’s “This Week” to take shots at President Trump. Despite all evidence to the contrary, Haley slammed President Trump for his response to the January 6 fed-surrection.

Haley told far left host Jon Karl,

“I think Jan. 6 was a terrible day, and I think that the tone at the top matters,” Haley said in an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“When President Trump had the opportunity to stop it, when he had the opportunity to say – the bully pulpit matters, people listen – he didn’t,” Haley added. “I hate that for the people who were there supporting him. I hate that for those of us that were watching it.”

Haley said nothing about the police officers starting the riot – firing on an innocent crowd of children, seniors, veterans, men and women, without warning.

HORROR! EXCLUSIVE VIDEO — CAPITOL POLICE FIRED EXPLODING FLASH GRENADE INTO CROWD on Jan. 6 — Explosion Fired into Crowd of Men, Women and Children!

Haley said nothing about the FBI buses that met at Union Station that morning filled with FBI assets dressed as Trump supporters.

Haley said nothing about Pelosi and Mayor Bowser calling off the National Guard just days before the riot.

Haley said nothing about the HUNDREDS of patriotic Americans who had their homes raided at 6 in the morning for WALKING INTO the US Capitol.

Haley said nothing about the four Americans who were killed that day after police started firing rubber bullets, exploding gas cannisters and then beat one protester to death as she lay unconscious on the US Capitol Steps.

How does Nikki Haley expect to win over the Trump voters when she is so ignorant on facts and issues?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.