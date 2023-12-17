Clueless Nikki Haley Slams President Trump on ABC – Says He Had ‘The Opportunity to Stop’ Capitol Riot But Had the Wrong “Tone” – And Chaos Follows Trump

Clueless Nikki Haley was out bashing President Trump again today.

On Sunday, Nikki Haley went on ABC’s “This Week” to take shots at President Trump. Despite all evidence to the contrary, Haley slammed President Trump for his response to the January 6 fed-surrection.

Haley told far left host Jon Karl,

“I think Jan. 6 was a terrible day, and I think that the tone at the top matters,” Haley said in an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “When President Trump had the opportunity to stop it, when he had the opportunity to say – the bully pulpit matters, people listen – he didn’t,” Haley added. “I hate that for the people who were there supporting him. I hate that for those of us that were watching it.”

“When Pres. Trump had the opportunity to stop it…He didn’t.” GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley describes Jan. 6. as a "terrible day" and tells @JonKarl that the "tone at the top matters." https://t.co/aVerSVDq55 pic.twitter.com/Dsk2Ar13MD — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 17, 2023

Haley said nothing about the police officers starting the riot – firing on an innocent crowd of children, seniors, veterans, men and women, without warning.

Haley said nothing about the FBI buses that met at Union Station that morning filled with FBI assets dressed as Trump supporters.

Haley said nothing about Pelosi and Mayor Bowser calling off the National Guard just days before the riot.

Haley said nothing about the HUNDREDS of patriotic Americans who had their homes raided at 6 in the morning for WALKING INTO the US Capitol.

Haley said nothing about the four Americans who were killed that day after police started firing rubber bullets, exploding gas cannisters and then beat one protester to death as she lay unconscious on the US Capitol Steps.

How does Nikki Haley expect to win over the Trump voters when she is so ignorant on facts and issues?