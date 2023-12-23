Nikki Haley Buys $2.4 Million Waterfront Property in South Carolina Five Months After Joining Boeing’s Board of Directors

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and Republican presidential candidate, has made headlines with the purchase of a grand waterfront estate on Kiawah Island, a wealthy beach community known for its seclusion, golf courses, and high-profile guests.

This purchase occurred in October 2019, comes approximately five months after she accepted a position on the board of directors for Boeing, the aerospace giant, the New York Post reported.

The property, a 5,700 square foot Mediterranean-style mansion that commands vistas of the Kiawah River, is fringed by centuries-old oaks and palmettos and was secured for 2.4 million — a figure markedly lower than the initial 3.3 million asking price.

More photos here.

The Post reported:

Constructed in 2003, the Mediterranean-style dwelling sprawls across a half acre, commanding picturesque views of the Kiawah River, adorned with century-old oaks and palm trees. Kiawah Island, located less than an hour’s drive from Charleston, has long been known as an affluent, but lowkey, beach getaway with prime golf courses and its famed Sanctuary resort. Over the years, Kiawah has hosted a plethora of distinguished guests, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and President Joe Biden. In March 2020, Hailey resigned from the board of Boeing, citing the giant aerospace company’s efforts to obtain federal assistance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Before her resignation, she had banked more than $700,000 in consulting fees, as well as more than $300,000 in cash and stock from the company. Meanwhile, Haley remains a director for United Homes Group, which has paid her more than $250,000 — a sum that doesn’t include future equity grants and other perks.

During the GOP Presidential debate, Vivek Ramaswamy criticized about how rich Haley had become.

“Nikki, you were bankrupt when you left the UN. After you left the UN, you became a military contractor. You actually started joining service on the board of Boeing, whose back you scratched for a very long time, and then gave foreign multinational speeches like Hillary Clinton did. And now you’re a multimillionaire. That math does not add up. It adds up to the fact that you are corrupt,” said Ramaswamy.

WATCH: