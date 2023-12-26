New York Times Provides International Platform to Hamas Barbarians with Op-Ed On Christmas Eve

On Sunday, The New York Times ran an op-ed by Yahya R. Sarraj, Hamas’ handpicked Gaza City mayor. The decision to provide a worldwide platform prompted outrage for amplifying “Jew hate.”

The op-ed — titled “I Am Gaza City’s Mayor. Our Lives and Culture Are in Rubble” — condemns Israel for “caus[ing] the deaths of more than 20,000 people” and for destroying or damaging “about half the buildings” in the Gaza Strip.

Sarraj refers to the “Israeli invasion” of Gaza as a response to the “deadly attack by Hamas” yet fails to acknowledge the depths of depravity by Hamas against innocent civilians.

Sarraj can spare a moment of condolence for animals in the Gaza Zoo that have been killed or starved, but he ignores Hamas’ use of sexual assault and sexual crimes against women as a tool of war.

He can not be bothered to address what Hamas did to innocent babies.

The Times was taken to task on social media for providing Sarraj a platform.

