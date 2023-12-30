New Political Prisoner Podcast- Why Having Faith in God is VITAL for Jan 6 Prisoners



Jake Lang wanted to close out this year with a POWERFUL message about God in this week’s Special Edition Political Prisoner Podcast.

Many people wonder how he and so many Jan 6 prisoners can survive the brutal conditions of the DC Jail Gulag, day in and day out for three years and counting, without breaking.

Jake’s answer is simple: trust in God; He will see you through the storm.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEW PODCAST

Jake shares, “The Jan 6 conservative political persecution resembles Christian persecution in many striking ways; they both represent strong family values and a core message of individual integrity. The crossover between Jan 6ers being imprisoned and tortured and Biblical figures has left hundreds of thousands of Americans calling these men ‘modern-day Apostles.’ Not because of their cause but because of their conviction to lean on Jesus to bear the immense burden of inhumane imprisonment.”

Jake says he has received thousands of letters from the American people during his OVER 1075 days incarcerated WITHOUT a trial, and shares, “The impact these letters have on us J6 prisoners is incredible, everyone seems to have a handcrafted message from God! People call us modern-day Apostles, which is humbling, and we take these words to heart as we turn to God in the courtroom, knowing we aren’t getting a fair trial.”

“But neither did any of the brave men of the Bible. We know God is working all things for our good, and we have to see past the temporary pain of this weaponized political torture into the promises of God to restore our Nation. If our imprisonment for years in these heinous conditions is part of God’s plan to wake up our Nation and stir up our people into an American Revival, then we are proud to be used for His purpose.”

As we approach the three-year anniversary of January 6th, the resilience of the Jan 6ers is inspiring.

You can support the Jan 6 prisoners by becoming a monthly commissary sponsor at SponsorJ6.com.

Listen to the full Political Prisoner Podcast: American Revival episode below: