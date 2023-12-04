NEW: More Than 10,000 Illegal Aliens Flood Into U.S. Over Last 24 Hours on Joe Biden’s Open Border Invitation

Biden’s border crisis is getting worse by the day.

Over 10,000 illegal aliens from all over the world flooded over the southern border in the last 24 hours. Of those, there were 8,400 that were caught by the border patrol after illegally crossing the border.

There were also over 1,700 illegals encountered at Border Patrol ports of entry. There was also a shocking 20,000 illegals in custody with the Border Patrol as of Monday morning.

NEW: Per CBP sources, there were over 10,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in last 24 hours, including 8,400+ apprehended by Border Patrol after crossing illegally, & another 1,700+ encountered at CBP ports of entry. More than 20,000 in CBP custody as of this morning. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 4, 2023

Last month The Gateway Pundit reported of over 9,400 illegals encountered at the border in 24 hours.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, there were over 9,400 encounters with illegal aliens at the US southern border in a 24-hour period in late November.

NEW: Per CBP source, 9,400+ migrant encounters at the southern border in last 24 hours, w/ 5,800+ migrants released into the US w/ future court dates. Border Patrol apprehended 7,700+ illegal immigrants, led by Tucson sector w/ almost 3,000.

1,600+ more at CBP ports of entry. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 30, 2023

Last month TGP also reported on an open car train from Mexico heading to the U.S border.

Watch:

All aboard! Here comes another train load. @CBP and @CityEaglePassTx might as well close both bridges. Spotted leaving central Mexico and making its way to the US/MX border. pic.twitter.com/Al961tRxki — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 27, 2023

The cartels, smugglers and the Mexican Government know that there will be no consequences. TGP recently reported on a smuggler who was taunting Border Patrol agents while getting illegals across the border.

Watch:

AZ: Smugglers over in Mexico roll up in an SUV—One jumps out pretending he has a long gun pointed right at BORTAC and Border Patrol agents—The first shot is my video zoomed so you can see his gesture—The shot that follows is the same but zoomed out so you can see the agents jump… pic.twitter.com/c1Warq4Nr5 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 1, 2023

Over 10 million illegals have crossed the border since January of 2021 TGP had reported earlier.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. Let that one sink in.