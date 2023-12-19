New Information About James Biden’s $200,000 Check to Joe Biden Emerges

New details about James Biden’s $200,000 check to Joe Biden emerged after the trustee for Americore’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings testified to the House Oversight Committee.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) recently uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden after he received James and Hunter’s subpoenaed documents.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

The Republican-led Oversight Committee recently said Joe Biden is refusing to provide applicable loan documentation to show he loaned his brother James Biden money.

James Biden not only defrauded Americore, he ripped off elderly Americans – then sent the money he took from the elderly and cut Joe Biden a check.

According to the House Oversight’s transcribed interview with Carol Fox, the trustee for Americore’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, James Biden’s business partner, Michael Lewitt, pulled money that belonged to elderly Americans from an investment fund and “transmitted it to Americore, which turned around and paid James Biden. James Biden on the same day cut a check to Joe Biden for the exact same amount as James Biden received from Americore.”

Breaking: James Biden’s business partner, Michael Lewitt, pulled money belonging to elderly Americans from an investment fund and “transmitted it to Americore, which turned around and paid James Biden. James Biden on the same day cut a check to Joe Biden for the exact same… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 18, 2023

Excerpt from Fox News: