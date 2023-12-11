New Hampshire Man Arrested and Identified After Allegedly Texting Chilling Message Threatening to Assassinate Vivek Ramaswamy

The Justice Department announced Monday that a 30-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested for threatening to kill GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and his supporters at a campaign event.

As Fox News reported, 30-year-old Dover resident Tyler Anderson was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another. He will appear in federal court in Concord at 2:30 p.m. ET today.

Charging documents reveal Anderson received a text message from Ramaswamy’s campaign on December 8 notifying him of a political event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Anderson issued this chilling threat in return:

Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out! I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then f— their corpses.

Ramaswamy hosted the campaign event on Monday morning at the Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth without incident.

CNBC reports Anderson admitted to law enforcement that he sent threatening messages to Ramaswamy and “multiple other campaigns.”

The news outlet also notes that federal agents on Saturday obtained a search warrant for Anderson’s residence. They seized his Samsung Galaxy smartphone and firearms located on his property.

Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for Ramaswamy’s campaign, released a statement thanking law enforcement.

We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans.

Fox News reports the charge against Anderson carries the possibility of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Ramaswamy was approached by a former FBI agent who warned him to “be careful” and “get some very, very, competent help.” We will see if his campaign steps up in earnest.