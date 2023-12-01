NEW: Deutsche Bank Just DESTROYED Civil Fraud Case Against Trump | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: Deutsche Bank May Have Just Destroyed Letitia James’ Civil Fraud Case Against Trump

STORY 2: PLOT TWIST: Young Chiefs Fan Falsely Accused of Wearing Blackface by Deadspin Writer Has Been Revealed and There’s a Huge Twist to the Story

STORY 3: Victor Davis Hanson Warns America: ‘Brace Yourself for What’s Coming in 2024’ (VIDEO)

STORY 4: Former WWE Wrestling Hall of Famer Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison

STORY 5: U.S. Navy Medical Officer Exposes Defense Department Data Showing Alarming Increase in Heart-Related Issues Among Pilots Following COVID-19 Vaccination: Myocarditis Up by 151%, Heart Failure by 973% (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.