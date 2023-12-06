New Book Claims AOC Has No Friends in Congress – A ‘Pariah’ Among Democrats

Far-left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has no friends in Congress, even among Democrats, according to a new book.

Is this really so hard to believe? What has she done in Congress, other than act like an activist?

She certainly doesn’t seem interested in doing the work of being a lawmaker.

The New York Post reports:

AOC became a ‘pariah’ among Democrats in Congress, clashed with Pelosi, new book reveals Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly emerged as a darling of progressive activists, but inside the halls of Congress, she became a “pariah” among fellow Democrats, a new book claims. Even before Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — widely known by her initials, AOC — ascended to the House of Representatives in 2019, she rankled party leadership and progressive luminaries in the lower chamber, according to “The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution,” out on Tuesday. “While somebody like [President Barack] Obama wants to be seen as being all things to all people, Ocasio-Cortez actually thinks she can be all things to all people while leading a political revolution,” author Ryan Grim wrote, per a preview of the tome published by the Daily Mail on Sunday. Grim recounts how the firebrand progressive — who unseated 10-term incumbent and Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley — upset top members of the party early in her career… Even when she tried to show her congressional colleagues “personal warmth,” it only made them “more suspicious” of her motives, Grim writes, according to the Mail.

This is so… not surprising.

AOC a "PARIAH" Say it ain't SO ! https://t.co/IfLColW0FO — ❄☃❄Just meCassie⛪✝ (@browneyegirl400) December 3, 2023

It’d be very interesting to hear how her constituents feel about her. What has she ever done for them, other than driving away thousands of good paying jobs from Amazon?