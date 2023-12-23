NBC News Reporter Asks Pennsylvania Voters if They Feel Good About the Biden Economy – Is Met With Stunned Silence (VIDEO)

Dasha Burns of NBC News got more than she bargained for when she asked a group of Pennsylvania voters if they feel good about the Biden economy.

Instead of responding to her, they stared at her in silence.

When she followed up by asking what they think, she got an earful about the rising cost of everything, inflation, shrinking retirement income and more.

FOX News reports:

NBC reporter met with silence after asking voters ‘who feels good about the economy’ NBC News reporter Dasha Burns was met with silence when she asked voters if they believed that the economy was working well for them. “Who feels good about the economy right now?” Burns asked in a Thursday segment on Erie, Pennsylvania voters’ views on the economy. None of the voters appeared to respond, prompting Burns to laugh. “Who feels bad about the economy right now?” the reporter asked as multiple voters raised their hands. When asked what the biggest challenges of the economy are, one voter said that almost all the daily necessities of life have become more expensive. “Groceries, gas, everything you have to buy every day is way more expensive than previous years,” the voter said. “Let me ask you this,” Burns said. “Right now, when you look on paper, you’ve got low unemployment rates, wages are up, inflation is easing, stock market’s doing well, but are you feeling any of that? How are you feeling about the economy day to day?” “I’m not sure I agree with what you just said,” a voter told Burns.

Watch the video below:

An NBC reporter asks a group of Pennsylvania voters “who feels good about the economy right now?”—and is met with silence. pic.twitter.com/NZZHOJRqSZ — Julia (@Jules31415) December 22, 2023

Economists: "Well, these people simply didn't look at the economic numbers…stupid fools!" https://t.co/RLsmzQr3Em — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 22, 2023

You can’t lie to people about how much money they have. The Biden economy is terrible and everyone knows it.