NAACP Suspends Illinois State Conference President Teresa Haley After Calling Illegal Immigrants ‘Rapists, Burglars, and Savages’ During Zoom Call (VIDEO)

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced the suspension of Teresa Haley, the president of its Illinois State Conference, following her incendiary remarks about illegal immigrants during a Zoom call with state leaders last October.

The controversial incident came to light when Teresa Haley made remarks during a virtual meeting in which she referred to illegal immigrants as “savages,” burglars, and rapists.

“Black people have been on the streets forever and ever, and nobody cares. These immigrants have come over here, they’ve been raping people, they’ve been breaking into homes, they’re like savages as well. They don’t speak the language, and they look at us like we were crazy, because we were the only people in America who were brought over here against our wills, and we’re slaves,” Haley said.

Haley also said, “I’m trying not to be a n****, but you know I’m pro-Black. So it’s all about us, people.”

The video is now going viral after the video of the meeting was shared by former DuPage County NAACP President Patrick Watson to CBS News, who said he was horrified by Haley’s comment.

WATCH:

In response to inquiries from ABC7 Chicago on Tuesday (Dec. 12), Teresa Haley, who was vacationing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, initially refuted the allegations regarding her statements. She claimed the video was fabricated, saying, “with AI, anything is possible.”

On Thursday (Dec. 14), Teresa Haley issued an apology, stating, “I love and value all members of our communities – including immigrants.”

Below is the full statement:

First and foremost, I express my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or offended by my comments. I love and value all members of our communities – including immigrants. I have worked tirelessly to advocate for the underserved and the voiceless. I remain focused on denouncing injustices, racism, and discrimination. I am empathetic to the plight of all people, and I proudly serve as a beacon of hope to the hopeless. I embrace the mission of the NAACP, which is to ‘Achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.’

The backlash to Haley’s comments culminated in her suspension from the role of president of the NAACP’s Illinois State Conference. In its statement, the NAACP outlined that holding its leaders to the highest standards is integral to its organization’s core mission and that Haley’s comments did not align with its values.

Illinois Times reported:

The Dec. 15 statement from the national NAACP, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, said the nonprofit “stands firm in our commitment to advancing racial justice and cultivating a society where human dignity is respected.” The NAACP didn’t respond to requests for more information or clarification, didn’t say how long the suspension will last, whether the group will consider permanently removing Haley as statewide president or whether the suspension also applies to Haley’s position as president of the Springfield NAACP branch. “As an internal matter, there will be no additional comment at this time,” the statement said, adding, “The NAACP will continue to foster an environment that is reflective of our mission and respective of our membership.”

The news regarding Teresa Haley’s comments and subsequent suspension by the NAACP has garnered a wide range of reactions from the public. Opinions are divided, with some calling for her resignation, while others commend her for her candor.

A user on X expressed strong support for Haley, suggesting, “Teresa Haley needs to sue the NAACP for wrongful suspension. She told the truth about illegals. If anything she deserves a raise.”

Meanwhile, another individual acknowledged the harshness of her language but defended her right to express concern about immigration issues, stating, “Coarse language but people have a right to express their displeasure of the country being invaded and native-born citizens de-prioritized.” These contrasting viewpoints highlight the complexity and emotional intensity surrounding discussions of immigration and free speech.