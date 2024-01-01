Mysterious Boom Shakes Houses in Central Texas, Authorities Have No Answers

A mysterious loud boom was heard in several parts of Central Texas on Saturday.

KXAN reported residents in east Georgetown heard a loud blast on Saturday that shook their homes.

Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida stated that GPD received several calls regarding the boom but could not determine the loud blast’s origin.

On Tuesday, Round Rock and Hutto residents also reported hearing a loud boom that vibrated their floors and windows.

The city of Round Rock confirmed a loud boom was heard throughout the city and is investigating what caused this mysterious loud blast.

After a mysterious “boom” shook parts of Central Texas on Tuesday morning, another “boom” has rattled areas around Georgetown. Several KXAN viewers heard the blast in east Georgetown around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. One viewer who lives in the Saddle Creek neighborhood said the sound vibrated the floors and windows in their home. Mysterious ‘boom’ shakes homes in parts of Central Texas, KXAN viewers say Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida said he heard the boom Saturday night, too. Around the same time, he said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water main explosion—which could be connected to the “boom” heard. Tchida said GPD received multiple calls about the “boom,” but the cause of the booms remains unclear.

Previously, The Gateway Pundit reported a mysterious fireball was spotted in the sky of Iowa.

