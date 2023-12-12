Muslim Democrat Heckles Kamala Harris at Holiday Party Over Support for Israel: “In Bethlehem Baby Jesus Is Under Rubble” (Video)

by

Kamala Harris was heckled at a holiday party at the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C. Monday night by a Muslim Democrat state representative from Delaware upset over the administration’s support for Israel defending itself after the October 7 terror attack by Palestinians in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-DE) stood up as Harris was addressing the holiday gathering and held a black banner with large white lettering that read “Ceasefire”. The crowd tried to shush Wilson-Anton as she heckled Harris.

Wilson-Anton: (interrupting Harris) “Madam Vice President, I’m the state rep from Delaware. Did you know that in Bethlehem they’re not celebrating Christmas? Did you know that in Bethlehem baby Jesus is under rubble? Why won’t you call for a ceasefire?”

Harris: “…In a democracy, there’s the right of everyone to make their voices heard…”

Wilson-Anton: “Yes. Why don’t you call for a ceasefire?”

Harris: “…so I appreciate that you want to be heard but right now I’m speaking.”

Wilson-Anton: “Call for a ceasefire now!”

Wilson-Anton was removed from the event as the crowd cheered Harris.

Wilson-Anton posted video of her heckling Harris:

A group of pro-Hamas protesters gathered outside the vice president’s residence on Massachusetts Avenue, NW during Harris’ party:

Three weeks ago a pro-Hamas protester heckled Harris at a fundraiser in Los Angeles:

The Democratic Party is divided into two camps over the Hamas war on Israel: The pro-Hamas wing of radical Muslims and progressives against the traditional Democrats who have supported Israel since the day President Harry Truman recognized the Jewish state in 1948.

