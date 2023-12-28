Multipolarity: India and Russia Ramp up Bilateral Trade, Plan to Jointly Produce Modern Weapons

Whether we like it or not, multipolarity is here to stay. Bilateral relations of a meaningful nature between powers are developing to unprecedented levels.

A shining example of this are the Indo-Russian relations.

India’s foreign minister is in Russia where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who praised the relations between the countries, progressing amid turbulent times.

FM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s meeting was part of a five-day visit.

At the start of the meeting, Putin addressed the war in Ukraine, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s neutral stance, sayin he knew of his ‘desire to do everything to resolve this problem through peaceful means’.

India, along with China, are buying up to 90% of Russian oil exports, turning New Delhi in an essential trade partner.

Associated Press reported:

“’It is very important to make our trade interaction more sustainable. We need to think about how to achieve this’, Jaishankar said, according to a Kremlin transcript of the meeting’s opening.

Jaishankar also met with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who said they discussed ‘the prospects for military-technical cooperation, including the joint production of modern types of weapons’.

[…] India’s foreign minister praised the ‘all-time high’ trade turnover between the two countries, which he said exceeded $50 billion in 2022.

‘We expect to exceed that this year. And what is important is that this trade is more balanced, it is sustainable, and it provides for fair market access’, he said.”

As an important part of the talks, Russia and India are making progress in talks on plans to jointly produce military equipment.

This was revealed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, after talks with Jaishankar in Moscow.

Reuter reported:

“Speaking at a news conference, Lavrov said such cooperation was of a strategic nature and was in both countries’ interests and would help ensure security on the Eurasian continent.

He said Moscow respected India’s desire to diversify its military hardware suppliers and was ready too to support New Delhi’s desire to manufacture things needed by India in India.”

To top it off, Putin invited Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to visit Russia, ‘to have a detailed discussion on bilateral issues as well as geopolitical developments’.

RT reported:

“’We would be glad to see our friend Prime Minister Modi in Russia. We’ll be able to discuss all current issues and talk about the prospects for the development of Russian-Indian relations. We have a lot of work ahead’, the Russian leader said, according to the Kremlin readout.

‘We are aware of Prime Minister Modi’s position [… and] his stance regarding complex processes, including [global] hotspots and the situation in Ukraine. I have repeatedly briefed him on the situation regarding this conflict. I know his desire to do everything possible to resolve this issue through peaceful means’, Putin said, promising to discuss the issue ‘in more detail’ during closed-door talks.”

