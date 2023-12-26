Muckraker Releases Several “Mass Migration Blueprints” Used by Leftwing NGOs and the UN in the Planned and Organized Invasion into America

Muckraker revealed several helpful migrant maps published and released by NGO’s and the United Nations and used to direct the migrant invasion and eventual collapse of America.

These maps are released by several leftwing NGOs and the United Nations to assist in the mass invasion of the United States through the open southern border.

Illegal Alien Invasion Maps Exposed – CRITICAL THREAD EXPOSING NUMEROUS MASS MIGRATION BLUEPRINTS Muckraker has obtained multiple maps, handed out by non-government organizations across South and Central America, that detail the routes to take to the U.S. and where to cross the… pic.twitter.com/wt0DDslM4w — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 23, 2023

So far over 10 million illegals have entered the United States via Joe Biden’s open border.

Muckraker released this maps over the Christmas holiday weekend.

These maps are hardly reported on by the mainstream media since illegal aliens usually lose the maps along their way. We were able to obtain these blueprints by directly visiting numerous NGOs along the mass migration route through South and Central America. The collapse of the U.S. southern border is the result of a carefully planned and deliberately executed industrial mass migration program.

This map is distributed by the International Red Cross – another international group assisting in the illegal invasion of America.

This map below is released by the United Nations to assist the illegal invaders on their way to America.

The US is the largest funder of the UN.

Muckraker also includes maps released by Doctors without Borders, R4V (Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela), NGO Amigos Del Tren (Friends Of The Train in English).

The organized invasion of the United States is organized and well funded.

Read the entire report at Muckraker.com.