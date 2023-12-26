Muckraker Releases Several “Mass Migration Blueprints” Used by Leftwing NGOs and the UN in the Planned and Organized Invasion into America

by
Muckraker released several NGO and UN maps guiding illegal invaders to America where they will be shipped and released across the country by the Biden regime. This is a well planned invasion.

Muckraker revealed several helpful migrant maps published and released by NGO’s and the United Nations and used to direct the migrant invasion and eventual collapse of America.

These maps are released by several leftwing NGOs and the United Nations to assist in the mass invasion of the United States through the open southern border.

So far over 10 million illegals have entered the United States via Joe Biden’s open border.

Muckraker released this maps over the Christmas holiday weekend.

These maps are hardly reported on by the mainstream media since illegal aliens usually lose the maps along their way.

We were able to obtain these blueprints by directly visiting numerous NGOs along the mass migration route through South and Central America.

The collapse of the U.S. southern border is the result of a carefully planned and deliberately executed industrial mass migration program.

This map is distributed by the International Red Cross – another international group assisting in the illegal invasion of America.

This map below is released by the United Nations to assist the illegal invaders on their way to America.
The US is the largest funder of the UN.

Muckraker also includes maps released by Doctors without Borders, R4V (Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela), NGO Amigos Del Tren (Friends Of The Train in English).

The organized invasion of the United States is organized and well funded.

Read the entire report at Muckraker.com.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.