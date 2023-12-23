Mother Of 10 Year Old Black Child Who Urinated In Public Refuses To Sign Probation Agreement

by
Courtesy Latonya Eason

 

A child whose mother claims he was urinating behind her car was recently sentenced to three months of probation and told to do a book report by a judge in Mississippi.

The only problem is after the sentencing, the mother changed her mind about cooperating and is now claiming the punishment is too harsh and meant for adult criminals.

NBC reports

The mother of a 10-year-old Black child who was sentenced by a Mississippi judge to three months of probation and a book report for urinating in public has refused to sign his probation agreement and has asked for the charge against her son to be dismissed, the family’s attorney announced Tuesday.

Latonya Eason, the mother of Quantavious Eason, had initially planned on signing the agreement to avoid the risk of prosecutors upgrading her son’s charge, as they threatened, but she changed her mind after reading the full agreement Tuesday, attorney Carlos Moore said.

“We cannot in good conscience accept a probation agreement that treats a 10-year-old child as a criminal,” Moore said. “The terms proposed are not in the best interest of our client, and we will take all necessary steps to challenge them.”

According to the child’s mother, Quantavious urinated behind her vehicle while she was visiting a law office in Senatobia, Mississippi, on Aug. 10. The child was arrested after police officers observed him urinating and put him in a squad car.

NBC’s report goes on to say,

The prosecution threatened to upgrade the charge of “child in need of supervision” to a more serious charge of disorderly conduct if the Quantavious’ family took the case to trial, Moore said.

A voicemail message left for Paige Williams, the Tate County Youth Court prosecutor appointed to handle the case, was not immediately returned. A staffer for Williams has said the attorney could not comment on cases involving juveniles.

After advising Quantavious’ mother not to sign the probation agreement, Moore filed a motion requesting the Tate County Youth Court either dismiss the case or set a trial. A hearing on that motion has been scheduled for Jan. 16

Urinating in public is a crime. Teach your children to obey the laws, and we can avoid drama around the holidays.

