Missing North Carolina Teen Found Under Trap Door in Floor of Kentucky Man’s House

A missing North Carolina teen was found under a trap door in the bedroom floor of a 34-year-old man in Kentucky.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported on Christmas Day, police received a call from 34-year-old Zachary Jones over an altercation with his “girlfriend.”

As police arrived, they saw no signs of Jones’ “girlfriend” and conducted a search inside Jones’s mother’s home, and to their shock, they found a 16-year-old girl “inside a bedroom in a cutout door in the floor covered by a rug.”

The teen told police Jones engaged in sexual acts with her and strangled her.

Jones has been charged with “strangulation, assault, unlawful transaction with a minor, resisting arrest, unlawful imprisonment, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, rape, sodomy, use of a minor in a sexual transaction by electronic means, and terroristic threatening.”

Per Associated Press:

Police in Kentucky found a missing 16-year-old North Carolina girl under a trap door in the bedroom of a 34-year-old man after the man’s mother called authorities to report a domestic dispute between the two, according to arrest reports. When deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home on Christmas Day, Zachary Jones told them the girl had fled, but his mother disputed that and deputies began searching to check on her safety, the reports said. She was found “inside a bed room in a cut out door in the floor covered by a rug,” the report said. Deputies later determined that she had been reported missing from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Dec. 6. The girl told deputies that Jones picked her up after making contact a few weeks earlier and that he originally told her he was 19. When they met and she questioned why he looked older, he told her he was 25, but she found out after getting to his home and meeting his family that he was 34, the reports said. She said he threatened her and told her to tell people she was 18.