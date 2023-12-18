Miracle in Tennessee: Four-Month-Old Baby Found Alive in Tree After Being Swept Up by Tornado (VIDEO)

In an almost biblical tale of survival, a four-month-old infant was miraculously found alive in a tree after a devastating tornado tore through Clarksville, Tennessee, lifting the baby and his bassinet into its ferocious grasp.

The Moore family’s mobile home was unfortunately situated directly in the path of the devastating tornado on December 9, which ruthlessly tore apart the structure, dispersing fragments of their belongings throughout the surrounding area, WSMV reported.

The baby, identified as Lord, and his one-year-old brother Princeton were at home with their parents, Sydney Moore and her boyfriend Aramis Youngblood, when the tornado hit. Sydney Moore, 22, recounted how the roof of their mobile home was ripped off as the tornado approached.

The tornado’s force was so strong that it lifted the bassinet with the baby inside. Aramis Youngblood attempted to grab the bassinet as it was being sucked up, and both he and the baby were thrown into the air. Sydney Moore, meanwhile, protected their older child, Princeton, from the collapsing walls.

For about 10 minutes after the tornado passed, the baby was missing, sparking fear and desperation in the parents. In an incredible turn of events, the baby was found alive, lying in a fallen tree, with only minor injuries—a cut on the side of his face that needed to be glued shut. The father, Youngblood, suffered a broken arm and shoulder during the ordeal.

The family described their survival and the baby’s miraculous discovery as an act of divine intervention, stating that it was “by the grace of God” that they found their child alive and mostly unharmed.

The family lost everything in the tornado and is now seeking a new home. The local community has rallied around them, providing essential supplies like diapers and formula. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family in rebuilding their lives.

From the fundraising campaign:

I’m Caitlyn Moore (Maysville,Ky), and I am raising money for my sister (Sydney Moore), nephews (Lord and Princeton Youngblood), and her fiancé (Aramis Youngblood). The recent tornado in Clarksville, TN on December 9th is what took everything from her family. Sydney’s family lived in a mobile home park (Holt Park) in north Clarksville where the most damage occurred. Princeton is 1 year old and Lord is 4 months. Their rental company has graciously put them in a hotel for a month. They did not have insurance on their car, so unfortunately that is a total loss. The tornado took all of the formula, diapers, wipes, clothing, etc. My sister was laying over Princeton when the trailer picked them up, threw them, picked them up again, and then ended. My sister had to push the trailer off of her and Princeton. Lord was also thrown multiple times. It took the effort of the emergency responders as well as my sister and Aramis to find my nephew. She is also missing one of her cats, Balue. He is grey. She lost all of her and the children’s belongings. Luckily, everyone came out with minor cuts and bruises, her fiancé suffered a broken arm/shoulder. Lord had to have his ear glued from a gash on his ear and had a minor concussion. We are told that he looked like he was placed on the tree gently. Like an angel guided him safely to that spot. If anyone would like to reach out and offer prayers, donations, support, anything you can reach my sister on her Facebook page, SYDNEY MOORE. With the funds raised, Sydney and her family would like to purchase a home, as you can imagine this has been extremely traumatizing for everyone involved so they do not feel comfortable living in a trailer again. The money would be used to purchase a new home, furnishings, vehicle, insurance, and all other basic needs (babies grow fast). This disaster has affected more than just this family, so I would like to extend my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected. If you cannot donate, a simple share would be enough. I thank each of you for taking the time to read through this post, donating, and praying for everyone involved.

The fundraising effort has successfully gathered $98,252, nearing its target of $100,000.

